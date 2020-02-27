LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,686,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,217,319 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.50% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $92,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 280.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 35,528 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 190.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,490,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LXP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.57. 2,622,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 85.87%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

