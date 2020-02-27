LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 898,692 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.05% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $111,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corp Of America stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,600. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $87.85 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.28.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Vertical Research cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

