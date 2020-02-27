LSV Asset Management Sells 142,670 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,731,285 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 142,670 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.85% of American Airlines Group worth $107,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,524,173 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $387,873,000 after buying an additional 73,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,149 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,918,327 shares of the airline’s stock worth $83,698,000 after acquiring an additional 247,943 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,178,307 shares of the airline’s stock worth $58,749,000 after acquiring an additional 53,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,795,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

AAL stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,778,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,255,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.