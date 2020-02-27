LSV Asset Management Sells 208,131 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208,131 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.27% of KLA worth $75,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in KLA by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Shares of KLAC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.99. 3,539,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,276. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.34 and a 12-month high of $184.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $577,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,823. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.