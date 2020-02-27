LSV Asset Management Sells 30,252 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,252 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.54% of Quest Diagnostics worth $77,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.06.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,105. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.60.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

In other news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $67,412.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,521.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.