LSV Asset Management Sells 30,339 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,339 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.08% of DXC Technology worth $104,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DXC traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.92. 6,267,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.05. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $67.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

