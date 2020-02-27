LSV Asset Management Sells 314,689 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,016,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 314,689 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.84% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $111,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 162,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.78. 18,896,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,199,423. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $19.99.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

