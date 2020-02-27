LSV Asset Management Sells 49,959 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,959 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.47% of Dillard’s worth $81,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 62.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

DDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

DDS stock traded down $5.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 480,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.00. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.