LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 669,898 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.89% of Aircastle worth $93,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Aircastle by 83,400.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Aircastle during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aircastle stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,815. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. Aircastle Limited has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $32.47.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $243.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.37 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Aircastle Limited will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Aircastle’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AYR shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Aircastle in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Aircastle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

