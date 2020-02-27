Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Trimmed by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 996.6% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,616,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.17.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $17.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,296,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,293. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $266.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

