Lululemon Athletica’s (LULU) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LULU. UBS Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $7.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.05. 100,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,293. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $266.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.17.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $763,460,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after acquiring an additional 990,207 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 603,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,776,000 after acquiring an additional 275,613 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $55,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

