Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:LL traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.72. 193,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.00. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $14.44.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $273.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.