Luna Innovations (LUNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LUNA stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $209.57 million, a PE ratio of 69.01 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUNA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

