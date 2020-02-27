LUNA (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One LUNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on exchanges including GDAC, KuCoin, Bitrue and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.02572140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00217730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00045207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for LUNA is terra.money.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, KuCoin, Upbit, Bittrex, Coinone, Bitrue and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

