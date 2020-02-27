LyondellBasell Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,889 call options on the company. This is an increase of 753% compared to the typical volume of 1,276 call options.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 11,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,724,000 after buying an additional 87,281 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.