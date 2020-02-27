M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,955,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,664 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.12% of M.D.C. worth $74,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in M.D.C. by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in M.D.C. by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cfra upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 770,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,877. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.88. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

In other news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $732,854.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,036,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,640,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,876 shares of company stock worth $7,889,072 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

