Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Short Interest Down 42.3% in February

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the January 30th total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCBC. ValuEngine raised Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Macatawa Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 66,618 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 50,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 56,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 38,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 94,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $344.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.76 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 33.43%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.