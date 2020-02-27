Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.76

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.69. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MACF traded down GBX 11.30 ($0.15) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 97.20 ($1.28). 192,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.80. The company has a market capitalization of $153.08 million and a P/E ratio of 17.05. Macfarlane Group has a 12 month low of GBX 89.50 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 116.50 ($1.53).

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company's Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom. Its Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and supplies self-adhesive and resealable labels to various FMCG customers in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and the United States.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.