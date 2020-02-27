Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,615,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Mack Cali Realty worth $37,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mack Cali Realty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Mack Cali Realty stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

