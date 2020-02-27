Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Posts Earnings Results

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.68 million. Mack Cali Realty updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.24-1.36 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.24-1.36 EPS.

CLI stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,969. Mack Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81.

CLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mack Cali Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

