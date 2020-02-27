Macquarie Infrastructure Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,918 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,153% compared to the typical volume of 552 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $59,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MIC. Macquarie upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

NYSE:MIC opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.42. Macquarie Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

