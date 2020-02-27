Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

ASX:MAD traded up A$0.04 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching A$1.10 ($0.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506 shares. Mader Group has a 12-month low of A$1.01 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of A$1.25 ($0.89). The firm has a market cap of $220.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mader Group Company Profile

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialized contract labor for maintenance and support of mobile and fixed plant equipment in the resources sector in Australia and internationally. It offers auto and HV electricians, drill support team, clean team, rapid response teams, rostered support, shutdown teams, specialized tool hire, training and mentoring, and diggers and dealers, as well as labor for component exchange, fabrication and line boring, field support, fixed plant support, project support and planning, rail maintenance, and workshops.

