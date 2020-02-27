Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

MDGL stock opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.21. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $74.05 and a 12 month high of $148.18. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.13). The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $126,564,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

