Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the January 30th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MAGS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,531. Magal Security Systems has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 million, a PE ratio of 189.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAGS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magal Security Systems in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 575,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,424,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 55,663 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

