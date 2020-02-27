Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 99.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

MAIN traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

