Maker (MKR) Price Tops $569.79

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. Maker has a market cap of $562.52 million and $7.06 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $569.79 or 0.06431177 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX, Gate.io and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00048609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00494877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00062534 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028033 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 987,250 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bibox, Switcheo Network, DDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, OKEx, BitMart, HitBTC, Radar Relay, CoinMex, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX, OasisDEX and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.