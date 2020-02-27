Mallinckrodt PLC to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mallinckrodt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mallinckrodt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.26. 240,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,657,646. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.35. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $804.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Mallinckrodt’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,518.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,751,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after buying an additional 3,519,560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 531.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,744,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,040 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Mallinckrodt by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,215,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 865,960 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the third quarter valued at $1,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

