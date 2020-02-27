Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.72

Media coverage about Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Manchester United earned a media sentiment score of 0.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Manchester United’s score:

Get Manchester United alerts:

NYSE MANU traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.11 million, a PE ratio of 107.59, a P/E/G ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.76. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.