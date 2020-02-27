Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Down 25.5% in February

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the January 30th total of 132,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 17.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Manchester United by 5.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Manchester United by 16.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 192,530 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Manchester United by 6.2% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANU stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.04. 101,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,794. The company has a market capitalization of $725.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.12, a P/E/G ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $20.91.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

