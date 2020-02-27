Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the January 30th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.6% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 109,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 75,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LOAN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.98. 17,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,944. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The company has a market cap of $57.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.27.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.
