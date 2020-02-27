Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $5.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Williams Capital began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,612,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,517,000 after acquiring an additional 158,908 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 663,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 457,001 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,490,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

