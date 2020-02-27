Mark K. Olson Purchases 1,905 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) CFO Mark K. Olson purchased 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $47,586.90.

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.98. 21,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,491. The stock has a market cap of $507.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

PUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

