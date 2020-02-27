Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 185 ($2.43). BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 207 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 220.73 ($2.90).

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 161.20 ($2.12) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 184 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 191.45. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 160.34 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 275.61 ($3.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

