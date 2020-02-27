MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Cut to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAKSY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MARKS & SPENCER/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.62.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

