Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%.

MAR stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.64. 6,955,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.66. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $114.46 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $347,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Marriott III sold 21,700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $3,044,510.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,562 shares of company stock valued at $16,543,861. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

