Marriott Vacations Worldwide Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,544 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,755% compared to the average daily volume of 66 call options.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $5,532,542.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,605,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $1,587,013.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,381 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,220.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,270,832 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC opened at $96.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $131.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

