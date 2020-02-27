Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042,482 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.32% of NovaGold Resources worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 715.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 1,971.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,187 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 78,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $542,415.90. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $433,122.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,881 shares of company stock worth $2,259,359 in the last three months.

NG stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,249,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,792. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NG shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

