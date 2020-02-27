Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stake in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.22% of Lancaster Colony worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 133,311 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LANC stock traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.30. The company had a trading volume of 154,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,478. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.80. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 1-year low of $133.77 and a 1-year high of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $355.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on LANC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

