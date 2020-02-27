Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.20% of Emcor Group worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Emcor Group by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Emcor Group by 1,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Emcor Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emcor Group stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.39. 793,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average is $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EME. ValuEngine upgraded Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

