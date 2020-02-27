Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 10,002 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,002 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.49% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,489. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

BLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

