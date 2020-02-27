Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Short Interest Down 26.3% in February

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,160,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the January 30th total of 45,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.16.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,018,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,705,433. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

