MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.63-5.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $8-8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.92 billion.MasTec also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.48-0.48 EPS.

MasTec stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,297. MasTec has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTZ. ValuEngine cut shares of MasTec from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price objective on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.25.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

