MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.48-0.48 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3-1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.63-5.63 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MasTec from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price objective on shares of MasTec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.25.

MTZ traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $52.38. 1,605,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,297. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average is $63.55. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

