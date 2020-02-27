Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded down $12.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,803,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.72 and its 200-day moving average is $292.17. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.93 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

