Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Imperial Capital

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target upped by research analysts at Imperial Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 132.34% from the stock’s current price.

MTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Shares of MTDR opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $172,314. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $9,533,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 478.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 149.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

