Maverick Chain (MVC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,091.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $265,144.00 and approximately $3,091.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.32 or 0.02578571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00216843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00127650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.