Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,800 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 111.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter worth $60,000. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $10.62. 23,271,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,662,674. Infosys Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

