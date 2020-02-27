Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Takes $2.75 Million Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1,031.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

IBB traded down $4.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,083,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,367. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.08. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $123.92.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

