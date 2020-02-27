MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of MaxLinear worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MXL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,329,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after buying an additional 58,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $226,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at $606,936.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

MaxLinear stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.32. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.33 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

