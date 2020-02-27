Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. Mayville Engineering updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE MEC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.12. 36,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

